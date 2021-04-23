Are Ravens Close to Finding a Trade Partner for Orlando Brown Jr.?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the Ravens edge closer to the NFL draft, trade talks for offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. are starting to "heat up."

The agent for Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. is still actively pursuing a trade. Brown successfully made the switch from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury. However, Stanley is expected to return to his position for the 2021 season but Brown wants to stay at left tackle.

The Ravens are already taking potential steps to add depth at tackle.

Baltimore hosted former Steelers offensive tackle, Alejandro Villanueva, this past week. Villanueva has started every game at left tackle for Pittsburgh over the past five seasons.

However, the Ravens are reluctant to finalize any deals before May 3 when they would not lose any potential compensatory draft picks for signing a free agent.

Up to six teams have shown interest in trading for Brown. The Bears, Vikings, Colts, Chiefs and Chargers are among the potential landing spots for Brown, but the Ravens are expecting significant return, including a first-round pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were viewed as the most likely landing spot but the team placed the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson and they no longer need to part with a first-round pick for Brown.

Brown will earn $3.384 million in the final year of his current contract and wants to finalize a new deal if he is traded.

"I’m not going to talk about any ongoing discussions with Orlando, or whatever that might be," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said this past week. "There are always a lot of moving parts in any offseason. We’re just getting ready for the Draft, and we’re basically just approaching this as how can we build the best possible team to play in September. I’m also not going to comment on any reports of players visiting or not visiting Baltimore."

Brown wants to stay on the blind side and caused a stir when he initially posted a message on Twitter that said, "I'm a LEFT tackle."

Brown later repeated that stance, saying his desire to play left tackle is to fulfill the wishes of his late father and former Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Sr. They had a close relationship and Brown Jr. often wears a ceremonial bandana, which was the signature look of his father.

"It’s never been about the money," Brown wrote on Twitter. "I’m so appreciative for this organization and all my teammates. I couldn’t thank DeCosta enough, he’s a incredible football mind and one the best men I know. I want to live out the dream my dad had for me."