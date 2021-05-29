Ravens Make Statement With Participation at Voluntary Workouts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had close to 80 players show up for voluntary workouts last week, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marlon Humprey.

That was one of the best representations in the NFL.

Last month, the NFLPA told players not to attend voluntary offseason workouts, citing coronavirus concerns.

However, the Ravens decided to participate in full force.

“I just think it’s a lot of guys that love the game of football, and honestly, they just want to be here to get better and perfect their craft and make the most of their career, honestly," safety Chuck Clark said.

The notable players absent from practice included wide receiver Sammy Watkins, tight end Mark Andrews, defensive ends Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, nose tackle Brandon Williams and guard Kevin Zeitler

Both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and fullback Patrick Ricard are nursing injuries.

"It’s a voluntary camp," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I can’t speculate on different guys’ thinking. The guys that aren’t here, I really wouldn’t expect to be here – veteran guys, especially ‘D-linemen.’ Those guys, there’s not that much for them to do at this camp. So, I understand it if they’re not here. The fact that the guys are here, that’s great. There really was not much conversation.



"One thing we have talked a lot about is the vaccination stuff. Not in terms of trying to influence anybody, but in terms of understanding what will be required if you’re vaccinated or not vaccinated. Those were kind of the biggest conversations we’ve had along those lines.”

The Ravens have four other voluntary workouts — May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-8 and June 10-11

The team then has a mandatory minicamp from June 15-17.