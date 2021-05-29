Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Ravens Make Statement With Participation at Voluntary Workouts

Baltimore has close to 80 players show up.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had close to 80 players show up for voluntary workouts last week, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marlon Humprey.

That was one of the best representations in the NFL.

Last month, the NFLPA told players not to attend voluntary offseason workouts, citing coronavirus concerns.

However, the Ravens decided to participate in full force. 

“I just think it’s a lot of guys that love the game of football, and honestly, they just want to be here to get better and perfect their craft and make the most of their career, honestly," safety Chuck Clark said.

The notable players absent from practice included wide receiver  Sammy Watkins, tight end Mark Andrews, defensive ends Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, nose tackle Brandon Williams and guard Kevin Zeitler

Both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and fullback Patrick Ricard are nursing injuries.

"It’s a voluntary camp," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I can’t speculate on different guys’ thinking. The guys that aren’t here, I really wouldn’t expect to be here – veteran guys, especially ‘D-linemen.’ Those guys, there’s not that much for them to do at this camp. So, I understand it if they’re not here. The fact that the guys are here, that’s great. There really was not much conversation.

"One thing we have talked a lot about is the vaccination stuff. Not in terms of trying to influence anybody, but in terms of understanding what will be required if you’re vaccinated or not vaccinated. Those were kind of the biggest conversations we’ve had along those lines.”

The Ravens have four other voluntary workouts — May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-8 and June 10-11

The team then has a mandatory minicamp from June 15-17.

USATSI_16152088
News

Ravens Make Statement With Participation at Voluntary Workouts

Oakley_Pro+ShieldPrizmClear-888392535788-1
News

Lamar Jackson Plans to Take On More of a Leadership Role This Season

USATSI_15170417
News

Will the Ravens Make Lamar Jackson the NFL's Highest-Paid QB?

USATSI_15417320
News

Bozeman Will Solidify the Ravens Offensive Line At Center

USATSI_16152065
News

Hollywood Brown Ready to Silence Critics Entering Third Season?

USATSI_16152143
News

Lamar Jackson: 'I Love Baltimore'

Lmar
News

Lamar Jackson Sharp During OTAs, Bradley Bozeman Is the Starting Center

USATSI_16087752
News

Lamar Jackson, Other Playmakers Back on Ravens Practice Field for OTAs