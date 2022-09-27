Odafe Oweh Getting Many Snaps, Needs More Production for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has been on the field for more than 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

However, he is yet to record a sack and is sixth on the team with 10 tackles.

Comparably, Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has also played over 80 percent of the team's snaps and had 4.5 sacks and 20 tackles.

The Ravens need to get more production from Oweh moving forward, especially with the pass rush.

Baltimore is tied for 12th in the NFL with seven sacks on the season. This has allowed opposing quarterbacks — Joe Flacco, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones — to throw for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns over three games.

Oweh played through a shoulder injury for much of last season. He underwent off-season surgery and had a solid training camp.

Last year, he finished with 33 tackles (five for loss), five sacks, and 15 quarterback hits. He also forced a fumble by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire late in the fourth quarter in a huge Week 2 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oweh has faced double-teams for much of this season because Justin Houston has been the only other threat as an edge rusher.

However, Oweh needs to do a better job shedding those blockers.

Coach John Harbaugh is confident he'll get production from the second-year linebacker.

"He’s so determined, wants to be so good," Harbaugh said. "He’s learning; he’s a young player. He’s very determined, and it’s really every aspect of the position. The biggest thing is that the process is what leads to production.

"Come in every day, take care of business, keep it simple, let’s not overthink everything; start with your stance and your alignment, and we’ll go from there.”