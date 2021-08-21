Ravens-Panthers Preseason Game 2: What to Watch, Where to Watch, Prediction

Here's a breakdown of the second NFL preseason game against the Ravens and Panthers.

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Where to Watch

Television: WBAL (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster/

Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ (Norfolk,

Va.), WMDT (Delmarva area) & WWCP (State College/Johnstown/Altoona, Pa.)

Stream: NFL Game Pass

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Ravens vs Panthers Odds & Spread by FanDuel

Moneyline: BAL: (-160) | CAR: (+135)

Spread: BAL: -3 (-110) | CAR: +3 (-110)

What to Watch

1. Will Lamar Jackson Play?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was non-commital about quarterback Lamar Jackson playing in the game, “That’s kind of our thing, just as you know, not to really talk about who’s playing and who’s not playing," Harbaugh said. "We just kind of take it as it comes and play it out.” If Jackson is held out, Tyler Huntley will get most of the snaps. He'll face a challenge of the Panthers' defensive end Brian Burns, who had nine sacks last season. Carolina's secondary is ranked No. 23 heading into the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus. As a result, the Ravens' quarterbacks should be able to make some plays with their wide receivers.

2. Sam Darnold vs. the Ravens secondary

The Ravens defensive backs are already playing at a high level. They managed three interceptions in the preseason game against the Saints. Quarterback Sam Darnold, a No. 3 pick in the draft who was acquired from the Jets this offseason, is having a mostly uneven training camp. Darnold will make his preseason debut and face a stern challenge from the Ravens secondary. However, the status of Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey is uncertain after he suffered a strain in practice earlier this week. Baltimore will have to keep an eye on tight end Dan Arnold, who has shifted from wide receiver and shined throughout training camp.

3. Ravens Young Linebackers Vs, Christian McCaffrey/Tommy Tremble

The Ravens rookie linebackers — Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes — have played well throughout training camp. Third-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has also stepped up his game after perhaps finding himself on the roster bubble. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen is poised for a breakout year. These young playmakers will be challenged to contain Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who caught more than 100 passes in each of the past two seasons. .He will provide some intriguing matchups throughout the practices and into the preseason game. Panthers rookie tight end Tommy Tremble caught a touchdown pass in the first preseason game against the Colts. At 6-feet-4, 250 pounds, he will be a challenge to cover and he will get plenty of targets.

Ravens Preseason Facts

The Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2015, posting an impressive 18-0 record over the past four seasons dating back to 2016.

Under head coach John Harbaugh (2008-21), Baltimore has compiled a 38-12 record in the preseason.

The Ravens are 65-32 all-time in preseason play.

The Ravens are 34-15 all time in preseason home games, producing wins in 19 of their last 22 contests in Baltimore.

The Ravens are 31-17 all-time in preseason road games, winning 15 of their last 20 such contests.

Prediction: The Ravens play to the final whistle in these preseason games and have depth on both sides of the ball. Look for some late-game heroics. The Ravens will extend their winning streak in the preseason to 19 games.

Ravens 24, Panthers 16