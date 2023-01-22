Does Patrick Queen Have Long-Term Future With Ravens?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen is coming off his best season in the NFL.

He started all 17 games and managed career-highs in tackles (117) – also a team-high – sacks (5), quarterback hits (14), interceptions (2), and passes defensed (6). Queen also forced a fumble and had two fumble recoveries.

The Ravens recently signed fellow inside linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, record 100 million deal.

This raises the question of whether the Ravens have two inside linebackers with mega deals.

In the meantime, the Ravens have until May 1 to decide whether to pick up Queen's fifth-year option for 2024.

GM Eric DeCosta was non-committal.

"We were really excited by the way Patrick played this year," he said. "We think he made a jump. He showed play-making ability, and leadership. He just really, really over the course of the season became the player that we kind of envisioned him being. Specifically speaking to the fifth-year option, I’m probably not prepared to make that announcement at this point. Does it make it difficult to sign him long-term? If he’s a great player, we’ll find a way to make it work. If he’s playing at a high level, we want to keep as many good players as we can.

"So, I would never rule out right now signing a player two years from now, potentially. He’s a good player. I think we have the best two young inside linebackers – the combo, the tandem, it’s exciting – in football. They make our defense a problem for other teams, and it’s something that is going to cause a lot of teams problems moving forward. So, I think we’re in a great position there. I think our defense is exciting, and we can’t wait to see him next year.”