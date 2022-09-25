Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are elevating wide receiver Raleigh Webb and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland from the practice squad for the Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

The addition of Copeland will provide depth for the Ravens, who have just Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston as the only outside linebackers on the roster.

Copeland, a Maryland native, and Gilman School graduate, spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, including three starts, and had 39 tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.

The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad He was released in September and signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has also used inside linebacker Malik Harrison on the outside. ·

The Ravens reached a deal with outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul but the contract won't be finalized until later this week. Pierre-Paul also needs time to learn the playbook.

Webb, an undrafted rookie from the Citadel, has been activated for the second straight week and will contribute on special teams.

Stanley ruled out

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was ruled out for the Week 3 game against New England after being limited in practice with an ongoing ankle injury.

That means Pat Mekari will make the start at left tackle.

It's uncertain when Stanley might return to the lineup.

Last year, Stanley played in the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders but never appeared in another game because he aggravated the injury.

Stanly is the only Ravens player ruled out for the game.

Running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Travis Jones could make their season debut.

Ravens Limiting the Penalties

The Ravens have been one of the most disciplined teams in the NFL over the first two weeks of the season.

Baltimore has accumulated the fewest penalty yards among all 32 teams with 34. The Ravens are also second with six overall penalties.

"It’s a start, right, and we have a long way to go, but our guys are playing disciplined football," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They’re doing a good job with their feet and their hands, and playing fundamental football in those kinds of situations, and that’s what you do. We’re not grabby in the backend, our offensive linemen aren’t holders; we don’t teach that. Knock on [wood], let’s keep it up. Let’s keep it rolling.”