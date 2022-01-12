Ravens One of NFL's Most Penalized Teams, Faced Some 'Bias' From Certain Referee

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have been one of the NFL's most penalized teams over the past decade.

However, they also faced some "bias" from a certain referee.

Overall, the Ravens are the 10th most penalized team since 2010 — 6.74 penalties per game, 57.5 yards per game— according to a report by time2play, an extensive gambling website.

"Having certain biases are inevitable; they’re one of the many traits that make us unique. In some professions more than others, people are often provided the opportunity to use their creative discretion to make crucial and impactful decisions," the report said. "For professional referees in the NFL, choosing to penalize (or not) can oftentimes heavily influence game or even season outcomes. For this reason, to what extent their individual biases impact their decision-making is a particularly important issue for teams, fans, and sports bettors alike.

"Using game data from the NFL since 2010, we attempted to identify how and to what extent referee bias plays out in the NFL. Which teams are being penalized the most, what type of penalties are most common, and which referees are the most biased for or against certain teams?"

The Ravens rank 13th-worst for unfavorable referee bias — Tony Corrente is the most biased referee against the Ravens

Corrente (12.71 penalties per game) has called the 14th most penalties since 2010 — the most called penalty was an illegal block.

"His 5.66 bias rating for the Vikings makes Corrente the second-most biased ref ‘favoring’ a team, while his -5.55 bias rating against the Baltimore Ravens makes him the third-most-biased ref ‘against’ a team," the report said.

Walt Coleman is the most biased referee favoring the Ravens.

You can view the full study here.