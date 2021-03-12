Ravens Add Cap Space by Restructuring Marcus Peters Deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters has been one of the Ravens' most dynamic playmakers since being acquired midway through the 2019 season.



Peters is now doing his part behind the scenes to help the team.

The Ravens and Peters agreed to restructure his contract that help will provide $3.5 million of additional cap space, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The NFL salary cap will be $182.5 million, an 8% decrease from last year. The Ravens will have about $20 million to spend in the free-agent market under the new deal with Peters.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters owns the NFL’s most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interceptions-return yards (814), interceptions-return touchdowns (6) and defensive touchdowns (7), while his 86 passes defended stand as the second-most during that span.

Peter was acquired from Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2019, in exchange for inside linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Peters was paired with Marlon Humphrey in Baltimore and they quickly became among the best duos in the league at cornerback.

“Man, those guys are shutting half of the field down," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said about Humprey and Peters. "They’re great at covering guys when the quarterback has time to throw. When the quarterback is making moves, they pass through their guys very well. They’re just all-around great corners, and it helps my job. They make my job a lot easier going into the games.

"They’re very smart. They can trap you – make you think someone’s open, just baiting you up for them to jump it and then pick the ball off. Stuff like that. They’re amazing out there.”

In 2019, Peters signed a three-year, $42 million extension with the Ravens that included an $8 million signing bonus, $32.5 million in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $14 million.