Ravens Place Four Players on PUP; One on Non-Football Injury List

Players still dealing with injuries suffered last year.
Owings Mills, Md. — The Ravens placed four players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means their training camp will have to start at a later date.

Baltimore also put offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James on the Non-Football Injury list. 

As expected, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), tight end Nick Boyle (knee), inside linebacker Otaro Alaka (knee) and cornerback Iman Marshall (knee) are still sidelined with injuries they suffered in 2020.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is optimistic these players will be ready for the regular-season opener Monday, Sept. 13, in Las Vegas. Those players can practice once they are activated.

"I expect them all to be back and playing,” Harbaugh said.

Stanley has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the season-ending ankle injury Week 8 against the Steelers.

In October, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year.

Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 against the Patriots. He was back on the practice field during OTAs wearing a t-shirt and did not participate in team drills. 

In January, Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $13 million with $10.5 million fully guaranteed.

Alaka appeared in five games, producing one special teams tackle before being placed on IR on Oct. 10. 

Marshall was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he has yet to make an impact because of injuries. His roster spot could be in jeopardy. 

James filed a $15 million grievance against the Broncos after they released him last month. He tore his Achilles while working out at an off-site location. Since this happened away from the Broncos’ facility, the team has the ability through the collective bargaining agreement to withhold his 2021 base salary, which was a guaranteed $10 million.

James to a two-year contract worth up to $9 million that includes $500,000 in guaranteed rehab money. 

James has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons and has played 63 snaps over three games — all in 2019 — signing a four-year, $51 million deal with the Broncos from Miami in March 2019. He suffered a torn meniscus and a torn MCL in separate games in 2019.

There is a chance he could be back on the field this year.

"That injury there, the Achilles injury, is one that there could be a possibility he could be back this year even – November [or] December, maybe," Harbaugh said. "So, that’s not something … I wouldn’t say we’re counting on that, but it’s certainly something that you know is possible. I mean, Terrell Suggs had the same kind of an injury, same kind of timing, and got back in November of that year, as I recall. So, we’ll just see what happens, but it’s always good to add another good player who’s a really good person and a hardworking guy. We’re happy to have him.”

