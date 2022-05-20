Skip to main content

Ravens 'Play Like A Raven Football Clinics' Sells Out

Event hosts players and coaches

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and Ravens RISE's annual Play Like a Raven Football Clinics scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at M&T Bank Stadium sold out.

During the clinics, a group comprised of USA Football certified master trainers and local area high school coaches will be on hand to provide coaching and lead instruction throughout the day. 

Additionally, current Ravens players running back Gus Edwards, quarterback Tyler Huntley, running back Nate McCrary, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, guard/tackle Tyre Phillips and wide receiver Tylan Wallace will be joined by Ravens pass game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt, assistant offensive line coach Mike Devlin, offensive assistant Daniel Stern and offensive assistant Travis Switzer to help support and guide the clinic participants.

In addition to the on-field clinics, entertainment is available for fans in attendance, including appearances by Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe, inflatables and opportunities to win Ravens autographed memorabilia.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

