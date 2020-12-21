Ravens Player Ratings After Solid Performance Vs. Jacksonville

The Ravens were solid on both sides of the ball in a 40-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

Here are the player ratings (0, lowest to 10, highest) :

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (9.0) — Completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 243 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a 5-yard score that boosted the lead to 33-7.

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (8.5) — Had one of his best games of the season finishing with 98 yards receiving on six receptions (seven targets).

Wide Receiver Miles Boykin (8.0) — Managed another touchdown pass.

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (8.0) — Has become a de facto leader on the offensive line.

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (8.0) — Was solid in run blocking and helped anchor the line.

Center Patrick Mekari (8.0) — Has taken ownership of the role as starting center.

Right Guard Ben Powers (8.0) — Played physical and was effective again.

Right Tackle Tyre Phillips (7.0) — Managed the play of the game when he picked up a fumble and rumbled 30 yards.

Running Back Gus Edwards (9.0) — Ran hard and finished with 42 yards on nine carries with a 34-yard reception.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (9.0) — Finished with 64 yards on 14 carries and also caught a 17-yard pass.

Fullback Pat Ricard (8.5) — A physical force once again.

Defense

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams (9.0) — Helped shut down the Jaguars run game that managed 62 yards.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (9.0) — Had a pair of sacks and a forced fumble against his former team.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (8.5) — Another solid performance with a sack and might have played his way into an extended deal.

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (8.0) — Had six tackles, including three for a loss, with a sack.

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (8.0) — Played sold and had a pick-six called back because of a penalty.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison (8.0) — Had a solid performance and was lauded by coaches afterward.

Outside Linebacker Matt Judon (9.0) — Set the tone with a first-quarter safety and had a sack.

Outside Linebacker Tyus Bowser (8.0) — Continued to flash with five tackles and is poised for a new deal after the season.

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (6.0) — Was a physical presence and had two tackles.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (7.5) — Played physically with a team-high seven tackles, but had a PI penalty declined after allowing a touchdown.

Cornerback Anthony Averett (8.0) — Showed he can be a factor over the final stretch of the season after returning from an injury.

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (8.0) — Helped keep the secondary organized.

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (8.0) — Finished with five tackles and was a physical presence