Ravens Players Ratings Vs. Titans in AFC Wild Card Game

Baltimore advances to divisional round against Bills.
The Ravens won their first playoff game since 2014 with a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card round. 

Here are the player ratings (0, lowest to 10, highest) :

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (10) Ran for 136 yards with a long touchdown. He also completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 179 yards with an interception. 

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (9.0) — Had seven receptions for 109 yards.

Wide Receiver Miles Boykin (7.0) — Did not catch a pass but solid blocking 

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (7.5) — Anchored an offensive line that allowed five sacks, but was solid with run blocking. 

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (8.0) — Played a key role blocking for the run game. 

Center Patrick Mekari (8.0) — Returned from an injury and was effective.

Right Guard Ben Powers (8.0) — Played physical and was effective again.

Running Back Gus Edwards (7.5) — Limited to eight carries but finished with 38 yards

Right Tackle Tyre Phillips (7.5) — Played physically but needs to improve with pass blocking.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (9.0) — Had a 4-yard score in the third quarter and aggressively attacked the Titans

Fullback Pat Ricard (9.0) — Unsung here played 59 snaps and caught three passes for 26 yards.

Tight end Mark Andrews (8.5) — Had four catches for 41 yards. 

Defense

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams (10) — Helped shut down Derrick Henry and the Titans' run game.

Defensive End Calais Campbell (10) – Dominated Tennessee's offensive line.

Defensive End Derek Wolfe (10) — Tallied his first postseason sack as a Raven. 

Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue (8.5) — Finished with two tackles and knocked down as pass. 

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (9.0) — Provided key support to the defensive line. 

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (8.0) — Had two tackles and a quarterback hit, but still needs to progress in pass coverage.  

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (8.0) — Played a key role with run support and in pass coverage.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison (8.0) — Finished with 28 snaps and two tackles. 

Outside Linebacker Matt Judon (9.0) — Was a force throughout the game and had three tackles. 

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (10) — Led the team with six tackles and was a leader on defense.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (7.0) — Had some early struggles against Titans receiver A.J. Brown.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (9.0) — Helped seal the win with a late interception. 

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (9.0) — Managed three tackles and was a physical force.

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (9.0) — Set the tone with some hard hits and finished with four tackles and supported the run defense. 

