Ravens Playoff Hopes Still Very Much Alive Despite Four-Game Losing Streak

BALTIMORE — The Ravens still have a clear path to the playoffs despite a 41-21 loss to the Bengals that extended their losing streak to four games.

First, Baltimore (8-7) needs to beat the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) over the final two weeks to put itself in position for the postseason.

The Bengals would have to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and Cleveland Browns (7-8), which would open the door for the Ravens to win the AFC North.

In addition, the Ravens currently hold the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoffs but that could change if the Miami Dolphins (7-7) beat the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Monday night.

The Dolphins beat the Ravens 22-10 in Week 10 and hold the tiebreaker against them. After playing the Saints, the Dolphins travel to the Tennessee Titans (10-5) and then host to the New England Patriots (9-6) to close out the season.

The Ravens would retain that seventh seed if they win out and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and Dolphins each lose at least one more game.

The Raiders travel to the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) in the regular-season finale. The Chargers had a devastating loss to the Houston Texans (4-11) on Sunday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is hopeful he can get some key players back in the lineup, namely Lamar Jackson, Devin Duvernay and Justin Houston, for the final playoff push.

"We’re going to focus on the last two [games of the season], see what we can get accomplished these last two games and see if we can work our way into the playoffs," Harbaugh said. "That’s what we’ll be fighting for, and I’m excited about that opportunity. We’re going to do everything we can to make that happen."