Ravens Heading to Buffalo for Divisional Playoffs Showdown on Jan. 16

BALTIMORE — The fifth-seeded Ravens will play the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday, Jan.16 at 8:15 p.m. in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Baltimore advanced with a 20-13 victory over the fourth-seeded Titans in Nashville. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 136 yards with a touchdown. Baltimore held Tennessee running back and NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry to just 40 yards on 18 carries.

Jackson won the first playoff game of his three-year career and finally quieted some of his critics.

"It feels good. I knew we had the capability of doing that," Jackson said. "But it’s always going to be naysayers, no matter what. So, it’s just one game at a time. I appreciate the win. [It was a] hard-fought team victory. They played great as well. Tennessee played a pretty good game on both sides of the ball. But I’m grateful for the win. That’s all God.”

The Ravens avoided top-seeded Kansas City because the sixth-seeded Browns upset the third-seeded Steelers 48-37 at Heinz Field. As a result, Cleveland will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3:05 p.m.

NFL Divisional Playoffs

AFC

#5 Baltimore Ravens at #2 Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, Jan. 16, at 8:15 p.m.

Television: NBC

Opening Line: Bills minus-2.5

#6 Cleveland Browns at #1 Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Jan. 17, at 3:05 p.m.

Television: CBS

Opening Line: Chiefs minus-9.5

NFC

# 6 Los Angeles Rams at #1 Green Bay Packers

When: Saturday, Jan. 16, at 4:35 p.m.

Television: FOX

Opening Line: Packers minus-7

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, Jan. 17, at 6:40 p.m.

Television: FOX

Opening Line: Saints minus-3.5