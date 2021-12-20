Ravens Fall Out of Playoff Race With Loss to Packers, Could Bounce Back Vs. Bengals

BALTIMORE — A three-game losing streak has at least temporarily knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs.

However, Baltimore can jump right back in with a victory over the Bengals in Week 16.

"From here on out, at this point, we’ve got to go win these games," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "We can’t wait – we’ve got to go do it now.”

The Ravens lost to the Packers 31-30 on a failed 2-point conversion with less than a minute remaining.

The Bengals beat the Broncos 15-10 and leapfrogged the Ravens for first place in the AFC North based on a 41-17 victory over Baltimore on Oct. 24.

At the end of Sunday's game, the AFC playoff race looks this way:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

2. New England Patriots (9-5)

3. Tennessee Titans (9-5)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

7. Buffalo Bills (8-6)

------------------------------------------------------

8. Ravens (8-6)

Even though the Ravens beat the Chargers 34-6 in Week 6, Los Angeles owns the tiebreaker over Baltimore and Buffalo based on a better winning percentage in conference games.

The Bills own the tiebreaker over Baltimore based on best win percentage in common games.

As a result, the Ravens' path to the playoffs is clear: they have to beat the Bengals this week and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale. Baltimore is 1-3 in the AFC North with its only win coming against Cleveland on Nov. 28.

"We need to go get these next few wins so we can get in these playoffs and dance," linebacker Justin Houston said. "We’ve got the squad to do it; we’ve just got to focus and stay focused all week long.”