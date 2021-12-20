Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Fall Out of Playoff Race With Loss to Packers, Could Bounce Back Vs. Bengals

    Baltimore falls behind Cincinnati.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — A three-game losing streak has at least temporarily knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs.

    However, Baltimore can jump right back in with a victory over the Bengals in Week 16.

    "From here on out, at this point, we’ve got to go win these games," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "We can’t wait – we’ve got to go do it now.” 

    The Ravens lost to the Packers 31-30 on a failed 2-point conversion with less than a minute remaining.

    The Bengals beat the Broncos 15-10 and leapfrogged the Ravens for first place in the AFC North based on a 41-17 victory over Baltimore on Oct. 24.  

    At the end of Sunday's game, the AFC playoff race looks this way:

    1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

    2. New England Patriots (9-5)

    3. Tennessee Titans (9-5)

    4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) 

    Read More

    5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

    6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

    7. Buffalo Bills (8-6)

    ------------------------------------------------------

    8. Ravens (8-6)

    Even though the Ravens beat the Chargers 34-6 in Week 6, Los Angeles owns the tiebreaker over Baltimore and Buffalo based on a better winning percentage in conference games.  

    The Bills own the tiebreaker over Baltimore based on best win percentage in common games.

    As a result, the Ravens' path to the playoffs is clear: they have to beat the Bengals this week and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale. Baltimore is 1-3 in the AFC North with its only win coming against Cleveland on Nov. 28.

    "We need to go get these next few wins so we can get in these playoffs and dance," linebacker Justin Houston said. "We’ve got the squad to do it; we’ve just got to focus and stay focused all week long.”

    USATSI_17387215
    News

    Ravens Fall Out of Playoff Race With Loss to Packers, Could Bounce Back Vs. Bengals

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17387336
    News

    Ravens Report Card Vs. Packers

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17387222
    News

    Did Ravens Make Correct Decision Going For 2-Point Conversion Against Packers?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17386591
    News

    Ravens Fight Hard But Fall Just Short Against Packers

    39 minutes ago
    download
    News

    Ravens-Packers Inactives

    16 hours ago
    IMG_4503
    News

    Ravens-Packers Pregame Notes: Can Injury-Plagued Baltimore Pull Off The Upset?

    17 hours ago
    84428c26-ac03-4b4f-b20c-7746a8078dda-APTOPIX_Packers_Ravens_Football2
    News

    Injury-Plagued Ravens Still In Control of Playoff Destiny

    Dec 19, 2021
    usatsi_13214104_168380931_lowres
    News

    Week 15: Ravens Vs. Packers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

    Dec 19, 2021