Ravens Will Need Help to Make Playoffs Even with 11 Wins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens boosted their playoff chances with a 47-42 victory over the Browns in Week 14.

However, Baltimore still needs some help to make the playoffs.

The Ravens (8-5) are currently ranked eighth in the seven-team playoff race. Even if the Ravens win their final three games, they will not make the postseason if the teams in front of them, namely the Browns, Colts, and Dolphins, do not lose the rest of the way.

Here's a look at the current AFC playoff race.

No. 1. Kanas City (12-1)

Remaining Games:

Week 15: at Saints (10-3)

Week 16: Falcons (4-9)

Week 17: Chargers (4-9)

Outlook: Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champions, is in the driver's seat to defend its title with a first-round bye in the playoffs.

No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

Remaining Games:

Week 15: at Bengals (2-10)

Week 16: Colts (9-4)

Week 17: at Browns (9-4)

Outlook: Pittsburgh has lost its last two games and is showing flaws. The Steelers are clinging to that second seed and the top spot in the AFC North.

No. 3 Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Remaining Games:

Week 15: at Broncos (5-8)

Week 16: at Patriots (6-7)

Week 17: Dolphins (8-5)

Outlook: Buffalo is in a position to overtake Pittsburgh for that second seed and its first AFC East title since 1995.

No. 4: Tennessee Titans (9-4)

Remaining Games:

Week 15: Lions (5-8)

Week 16: at Packers (10-3)

Week 17: at Texans (4-9)

Outlook: Tennessee is in a position to win the AFC South, but can't afford a loss against the Packers in Week 16 with the Colts on the heals.

No. 5 Cleveland Browns (9-4)

Remaining Games:

Week 15: at Giants (5-8)

Week 16: at Jets (0-13),

Week 17: Steelers (11-2)

Outlook: Cleveland has a favorable schedule to end an 18-year playoff drought. The finale against Pittsburgh is especially huge.

No. 6: Indianapolis Colts (9-4)

Remaining Games:

Week 15: Texans (4-9)

Week 16: at Steelers (11-2)

Week 17: Jaguars (1-12)

Outlook: The Colts cannot slip because the Ravens will overtake them in the tiebreaker by virtue of a 24-10 victory in Week 9.

No. 7: Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Remaining Games:

Week 15: Patriots (6-7)

Week 16: at Raiders (7-6)

Week 17: at Bills (10-3)

Outlook: Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has revitalized the franchise. The finale against Buffalo could be the difference in the Dolphins making the postseason for the first time since Jan. 8, 2017, when they lost 30-12 to Pittsburgh in the wildcard round.

No. 8: Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Remaining Games:

Week 15: Jaguars (1-12),

Week 16: Giants (5-8),

Week 17: at Bengals (2-10-1)

Outlook: Baltimore has a favorable schedule down the stretch and owns head-to-head tiebreakers over the Browns and Colts. Nonetheless, the Ravens will be scoreboard watching over the final three weeks.