Ravens Potential Draft Target: Cornerback 'Sauce' Gardner

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could use their first-round pick to select a talented cornerback in this year's draft.

Baltimore certainly could use the depth.

The Dilemma: The Ravens were decimated with injuries last season as both starters — Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey — were lost for the year. Peters has a $15.6 million cap hit this season, so he might need to restructure to remain with the team.

Chris Westry and Kevon Seymour were forced into bigger roles and had some growing pains. Cornerback Jimmy Smith safety Anthony Levine Sr. offered a veteran presence in perhaps their last season for the Ravens. Anthony Averett, Khalil Dorsey and Westry are free agents, so the Ravens need to find depth.

The Solution: It would not be surprising to see the Ravens take a cornerback in the first round and one player that would be appealing is Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Over 13 games last season, Gardner managed 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three sacks. His ability to excel in man-to-man coverage would make him a perfect fit for Baltimore.

Gardner, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, did not allow a passing touchdown during his collegiate career. He also only allowed 117 receiving yards all year and no receptions in the red zone, according to Pro Football Focus. Overall, he had a 26.7 completion percentage and only 1.9 yards per target this season.

Gardner was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Gardner is a consensus first-round pick, so there's a chance he might not make it to the Ravens when they pick at No. 14. However, he could be in purple next season if he slides down the draft.