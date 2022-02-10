Ravens Potential Draft Target: Cornerback Trent McDuffie

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could use their first-round pick to select a talented defensive back in this year's draft.

One player that has been linked to them is Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

"The Ravens certainly do not want to go through another season of bad cornerback play, so they take the Washington Husky here," PFF's Seth Galina wrote. "The team's cumulative PFF grade at cornerback fell to 56.4 this season — its worst mark since 2015. McDuffie isn’t the biggest — 5-foot-11, 195 pounds — but is a technician who would immediately bolster Baltimore's secondary. "

McDuffie was named to the All-Pac-12 first team, started 11 games, and finished with 35 tackles last season. He was named the team's Most Outstanding Defensive Player at the postseason awards banquet.

Here's the FanNation's Draft Bible analysis:

McDuffie is a corner with average size and terrific instincts that shine in Washington’s zone-heavy defense. He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. In addition, he’s very sound against the run. McDuffie always knows where his best source of help is, whether it’s the sideline or the defenders inside of him, and he positions himself properly to take advantage of them.

When he’s lined up on the no-receiver side, he plays with terrific special awareness relative to the edge player, and once again, positions himself properly based on his responsibility. These traits will help him should a team feel his natural position is more of a safety-slot hybrid, which isn’t out of the question. In the open field, he does a terrific job closing, breaking down and locking his eyes onto the players hips. He also typically wraps up well, and fights to hold on against bigger players knowing help is on the way. In pursuit, his angles are usually on the money against the run too.

The question is whether McDuffie will fall to the Ravens at No. 14.

The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has McDuffie being selected by the New YorkJets with the 10th overall pick, the second cornerback drafted behind Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner, who projects as the 6th overall pick for the Carolina Panthers.