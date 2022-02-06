Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Safety Tyrann Mathieu

Baltimore looking to add depth in the secondary.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's no secret the Ravens want to upgrade the secondary this offseason.

Last year, the team dealt with numerous injuries that hampered their performance.

The hope is that starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will bounce back from their injuries.

However, there is a need at safety because DeShon Elliott is a free agent. After four seasons that have been impacted by injuries, the Ravens might let Elliott test the market.

Baltimore could look to the free-agent market to fill the void and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu would be a good fit.

Mathieu said it was his preference to re-sign with Kansas City, but the situation is out of his control. However, Mathieu did call some Chiefs fans "toxic" early last season before later apologizing for those remarks.

Mathieu, who turns 30 in May, will be entering his 10th year in the league and is a solid ball hawk, something the Ravens sorely need. Over his career, he has managed 26 interceptions with three touchdowns. He is also durable, starting 120 of 129 career games.

Mathieu also managed a pick-six against the Ravens last season.

Mathieu played collegiately at LSU and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, a fellow Tiger, has already started recruiting him.

The question is whether the Ravens can afford Mathieu, who could command a three-year, $45 million deal.

Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta plans to add cap space this offseason by cutting or restructuring players. This could open the door for Mathieu to reach a deal with the Ravens.

He would certainly be a boost to a secondary, which ranked 32nd against the pass last season.