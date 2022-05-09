Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: WR Jarvis Landry

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens might sign a veteran wide receiver to complement a young group of playmakers.

Jarvis Landry is a possibility.

Reports have surfaced that the Ravens are interested in the veteran wideout. Landry was released by the Cleveland Browns after they signed Amari Cooper.

Landry, who turns 30 in Novmeber,, had an injury-marred 2021 season and finished with 52 receptions on 87 targets for a career-low 570 yards and two touchdowns. He has managed three seasons with over 1,000 yards in his eight-year career.

Will the Ravens sign Jarvis Landry?

The Ravens have a young group of wide receivers on the current roster with Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick last year, headlining this group. Baltimore also has Devin Duvernay, James, and Tylan Wallace pushing for more playing time.

All of these players have the potential to be playmakers, but they have to produce when given the opportunity this season.

The Ravens traded Marquise Brown and the 100th pick — a third-round compensatory selection— in the 2022 draft in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Baltimore took Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with that selection. Brown had over 1,000 yards receiving last season and the Ravens need to replace his production.

It seemed likely the Ravens would have selected a wide receiver in the draft. However, it didn't happen.

The Ravens also reportedly signed several undrafted wide receivers, including Makai Polk (Mississippi State), Slade Bolden (Alabama), Trevon Clark (California), Emeka Emezie (North Carolina State), and Devon Williams (Oregon) to compete for jobs.

GM Eric DeCosta imitated that he is okay with the talent on the current roster, which could leave Landry out of the mix.

"We took ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman] last year; he was our first-round guy, and I think he’s going to show you why," DeCosta said. "Devin, we have a theory that guys that end up playing on special teams and being really good special teams players end up being really good position players. We think Devin is a great young player. We took Tylan last year, and kind of the same thing. He’s a young player and we were very excited to get him last year. He’s a guy last year that we got in the fourth round, that we probably would have taken a round and a half earlier last year. Then we have James, and James made a jump last year and made some critical plays in games.

"So, we like our group. We will add players to the mix. We’re doing that right now, and we’ll look at veteran players as well. It wasn’t really by design that we wanted to create a hole on the team. I don’t look at it that way, but in this business, you pivot, you dodge, you weave – you’re always really going to be chasing a need."