Ravens Potential Salary-Cap Casualties in 2022

Baltimore needs to create room to sign free agents.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have about $9.8 million in salary-cap space heading into 2022 free agency, according to Spotrac.

However, the NFL is expected to increase the cap from $182.5 million to $208.2 million.

As a result, the team might need to part ways or restructure the contracts of a couple of veterans to create more funds.

Here are the players that are the most likely salary-cap casualties.