Sammy Watkins Back at Voluntary Practice for Ravens, Skirmish Erupts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sammy Watkins was among 70 players that participated in the Ravens' voluntary workouts June 2.

Watkins, who missed last week's sessions, looked smooth with his route running but had a couple of dropped passes.

In addition to Watkins, offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and tight end Mark Andrews were back on the field after missing last week's practice.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick in this year's draft, was also back after being held out of practice last week as a precaution against an injury. Bateman did not appear hampered by injuries. Bateman also caught a deft pass in the end zone from Jackson.

Several players were held out because of knee injuries, most notably Ronnie Stanley and Nick Boyle.

First Skirmish

Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari got into a scuffle with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike midway through the practice. Mekari appeared to have pushed Madubuike, who responded by ripping off his helmet.

The skirmish was broken up quickly and there were no other incidents. Ravens coach John Harbaugh later brought Mekari and Madubuike together, but both players still appeared to be upset by the altercation.

Passing Progress

Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley were mostly solid with their passes. Jackson was particulate sharp, showing solid touch and accuracy.

Deon Cain, James Proche, Devin Duvernay and Jaylon Moore flashed in team drills with several key receptions.

However, tight end Eli Wolf had at least three drops and Miles Boykin also mishandled a pass near the sideline.

Defense Shines

The Ravens young group of defenders were aggressive and often found their way into the backfield.

Jackson was intercepted in the end zone by Jordan Richards during a red-zone drill. Linebacker Patrick Queen was aggressive in the middle of the field.