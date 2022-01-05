Ravens Practice Report: 9 Players Don't Participate, Including Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was among nine Ravens players held out of the first practice before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.

Jackson has been sidelined since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Browns.

“I don’t have any update, and I really don’t even see the value of talking about it at this point in time," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability. "We’re trying to get ready to play the game. It’s really not something I want to put a lot of information out there about anyway. That’s where we’re at with it.”

In addition to Jackson, cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), outside linebackers Justin Houston (rest) and Odafe Oweh (foot), offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (rest), Tavon Young (rest) and guard Kevin Zeitler (rest) did not practice.

Here is the full injury report for both teams: