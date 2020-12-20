Campbell, Peters, Ingram Inactive Against Jacksonville

BALTIMORE — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell will not face his former team because of a calf injury.

In addition, cornerback Marcus Peters, who did not practice last week, was ruled out with a calf injury.

Baltimore running back Mark Ingram was a healthy scratch.

Campbell was on the field more than two hours before kickoff (video below) trying to loosen the calf muscle with a team trainer. However, Campbell shook his head several times and it did not appear that he would be ready to play.

Campbell has been one of the league's most durable players and missed six games in his first 12 NFL seasons. However, he has been inactive four times this season because of the calf injury.

The Ravens' other inactive players were defensive end Jihad Ward, linebacker Kristian Welch, center Trystan Colon-Castillo and cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was ruled out Friday.

The activated wide receivers Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin, and James Proche II from the reserve/COVID-19 list just in time for the game. None of the players tested positive for the virus, however, it was believed they had been exposed to an infected person so they had self-quarantine for five days. Brown, Boykin, and Proche were activated when none of them had a positive test.

The Ravens also added depth at cornerback by promoting Pierre Desir from the practice squad.

Baltimore wide receivers coach David Culley will miss the game because of an "illness."

The Jaguars inactive players are quarterback Jake Luton, cornerbacks Sidney Jones IV and Luq Barcoo, linebacker Quincy Williams and defensive tackle Daniel Ross

Rosas Has Double Duties for Jacksonville

The Jaguars punter Logan Cooke was a late scratch because of an "Illness." As a result, Jacksonville Aldrick Rosas will handle both kicking and punting duties.

Cooke has punted 49 times this year for 2,334 yards (47.6 yards per punt). He has 11 punts within the opposing team's 10-yard line, tied for second-most in the NFL.

The Jaguars (1-12) now have two players on the active roster ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens (8-5) with Cooke and cornerback Sidney Jones