Videos: Ravens Pushing Hard in First Offseason Workouts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are determined to put last season's disappointing finish behind them.

From the looks of the early offseason workouts, they are on the right track.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike looks like he turned some weight into muscle and he also appears quicker. Madubuike, entering his third year, is poised for a huge season.

The Ravens also have high expectations for Marcus Williams. They inked the free safety to a five-year, $70 million deal early in free agency.

Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter.

Williams can also play center field and is only 25 years old. He should be able to help create turnovers, which is an area of focus for the Ravens.

The Ravens are confident they struck gold when they selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round of last year's draft.

After missing almost the first half of the season following surgery, Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown.

Bateman has a huge upside and he has no fear of catching the ball in traffic. He also has a nose for the first-down marker and gets extra yards after he makes a reception.

If Bateman can stay healthy, he can be a true No. 1 wide receiver and help the Ravens boost their passing attack, which lacked explosive plays last season. The Ravens plan to strike more downfield this season and Bateman will play a key role in that strategy.

Overall, the Ravens want to come back with a vengeance next season. They are already putting in the work. The key now is to stay healthy.