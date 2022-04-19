Skip to main content

Videos: Ravens Pushing Hard in First Offseason Workouts

Players working hard at the training facility.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are determined to put last season's disappointing finish behind them.

From the looks of the early offseason workouts, they are on the right track.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike looks like he turned some weight into muscle and he also appears quicker. Madubuike, entering his third year, is poised for a huge season.  

The Ravens also have high expectations for Marcus Williams. They inked the free safety to a five-year, $70 million deal early in free agency.

Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Williams can also play center field and is only 25 years old. He should be able to help create turnovers, which is an area of focus for the Ravens. 

The Ravens are confident they struck gold when they selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round of last year's draft.

After missing almost the first half of the season following surgery, Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown.

Bateman has a huge upside and he has no fear of catching the ball in traffic. He also has a nose for the first-down marker and gets extra yards after he makes a reception.

If Bateman can stay healthy, he can be a true No. 1 wide receiver and help the Ravens boost their passing attack, which lacked explosive plays last season. The Ravens plan to strike more downfield this season and Bateman will play a key role in that strategy. 

Overall, the Ravens want to come back with a vengeance next season. They are already putting in the work. The key now is to stay healthy. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

jnxjjaathajjze0vshv6
News

With Release of Boykin, A Look Back at Ravens 2019 Draft

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
ravens19_wk9_Miles-Boykin-800x445
News

Ravens Release Wide Receiver Miles Boykin, Sign 4 Others

By Todd Karpovich18 hours ago
qlwturhfdsv2l9hdclmd
News

Ravens Vice President Bob Eller to Retire After 35 Years with Franchise

By Baltimore Ravens20 hours ago
jtgcp7f5nzmpuuboorrj
News

Ravens Open First Phase of Offseason Workouts

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
ravens-draft
News

Ravens Might Not Have Compensatory Picks Next Year

By Todd KarpovichApr 18, 2022
USATSI_11730283
News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Man of the People

By Todd KarpovichApr 17, 2022
1355776596
News

Washington Cornerback Named Best Fit for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichApr 17, 2022
USATSI_17021576
News

Can The Ravens Replenish Their Defense?

By Todd KarpovichApr 16, 2022