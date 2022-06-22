Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Meet With Wide Receivers in Florida

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson outworks many of his counterparts in the offseason.

This year is no different.

Jackson plans to meet with his wide receivers for workouts before convening for training camp.

"I know that Lama and the receivers and tight ends are going to meet in Florida at Florida Atlantic with Willie Taggart – the head coach down there," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s going to host them for some throwing, and that’s going to be good. So, they’ve all got their plans to do that, and I’ll be calling them and asking them how it’s going, probably ... four to five days a week.”

Lamar Jackson puts in the work during the offseason,

Even though Jackson skipped the voluntary workouts this offseason, it was clear he worked out because of his solid performance during training camp.

Jackson routinely works with his wide receivers and tight ends in the offseason. He's already worked with second-year player Rashod Bateman this past spring.

Jackson feels it's important to develop a strong rapport with the young group of wideouts.

"Get with the guys and we’ll work," he said. "Watch some film and just build our chemistry some more. Because the football season is here, really. We had the offseason back before I came and stuff like that. Football season is here, so we’re going to grind right now.”

Harbaugh is impressed by the work ethic and expects the players to hit the ground running when training camp opens.

"I promise you, the guys know they’ve got to come back in shape," Harbaugh said. "I mean, this is what they do. It really is what they do, and they don’t want to toss away everything they gained up to this point.”