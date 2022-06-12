Skip to main content

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ranked Low for Explosive Plays in 2021

Jackson had trouble connecting on the deep ball.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson struggled through an injury-plagued 2021 season.

He's determined to make amends this year.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the quarterback for each of the NFL's 32 teams using passing yards, completion percentage, yards per pass attempt, passer rating, turnover-worthy play rate, accuracy-plus percentage, and accuracy percentage. 

They then aggregated the ranking for each category to form a 1-32 list for deep-passing performance.

Jackson was ranked 28th. 

Here's the breakdown:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

28. LAMAR JACKSON, BALTIMORE RAVENS

2021 Passing Grade: 77.7 | 2021 Yards per Attempt: 11.5 | 2021 Passer Rating: 77.6

Jackson completed just 33.3% of his 20-plus-yard throws at 11.5 yards per attempt. He was dead last in accuracy rate, as only 22.6% of his deep balls were thrown accurately. 

Lamar Jackson 

Lamar Jackson 

Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) was ranked No. 1, followed by No. 2 Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), No. 3 Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings), No. 4 Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and No. 5 Davis Mills (Houston Texans).  

Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and an ankle injury. Overall, he completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

The Ravens are trying to reach a long-term extension with Jackson, but the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement.

Jackson will play under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million this season. He did not attend any of the voluntary workouts this offseason but he is expected to show up for mandatory minicamp this week. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

GettyImages-1356092572-e1638158309464
News

Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen Looking to Make Jump In Year Three

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
download
News

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Further Clarifies Chuck Clark's Role

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
usa_today_18222238.0
News

Ravens Rookie Cornerbacks Showing Progress

By Todd KarpovichJun 11, 2022
usa_today_13365476.0
News

Ravens Will Play Arizona Cardinals, Not Practice With Them in Preseason

By Todd KarpovichJun 10, 2022
9KmWvHTJgUv5zKpp
News

Former Ravens Wide Receiver Dishes on the Offense

By Todd KarpovichJun 10, 2022
tampa-bay-buccaneers-v-new-york-giants
News

Pass Rusher Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Visits Ravens

By Todd KarpovichJun 10, 2022
zxeuzclt2efm7t1otjzd
News

Ravens Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike Poised for Huge Season

By Todd KarpovichJun 9, 2022
iyymb4eejf858ayxoqsq
News

Ravens Tackle Ja’Wuan James Ready to Make Impact, Moses Gets Acclimated

By Todd KarpovichJun 9, 2022