Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ranked Low for Explosive Plays in 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson struggled through an injury-plagued 2021 season.

He's determined to make amends this year.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the quarterback for each of the NFL's 32 teams using passing yards, completion percentage, yards per pass attempt, passer rating, turnover-worthy play rate, accuracy-plus percentage, and accuracy percentage.

They then aggregated the ranking for each category to form a 1-32 list for deep-passing performance.

Jackson was ranked 28th.

Here's the breakdown:

28. LAMAR JACKSON, BALTIMORE RAVENS 2021 Passing Grade: 77.7 | 2021 Yards per Attempt: 11.5 | 2021 Passer Rating: 77.6 Jackson completed just 33.3% of his 20-plus-yard throws at 11.5 yards per attempt. He was dead last in accuracy rate, as only 22.6% of his deep balls were thrown accurately.

Lamar Jackson

Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) was ranked No. 1, followed by No. 2 Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), No. 3 Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings), No. 4 Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and No. 5 Davis Mills (Houston Texans).

Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and an ankle injury. Overall, he completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

The Ravens are trying to reach a long-term extension with Jackson, but the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement.

Jackson will play under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million this season. He did not attend any of the voluntary workouts this offseason but he is expected to show up for mandatory minicamp this week.