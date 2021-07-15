AFC North Best Division for QBs With Jackson, Mayfield, Big Ben and Burrow?

The AFC North has three quarterbacks that won the Heisman Trophy in Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow.

The other — Ben Roethlisberger — is a lock for the Hall of Fame.

Adam Schein, of the NFL Network, ranked the AFC North as the third-best division for quarterbacks behind the NFC West (Kyler Murry, Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Russell Wilson) and the AFC West (Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, Teddy Bridgewater and Justin Herbert).

However, his counterpart, Lorenzo Alexander, of the NFL Network, said the AFC North should have been ranked as the top division,

"Lamar Jackson — MVP. Joe Burrow, future MVP the way he played last year as a rookie, real dominant" Alexander said. "Baker Mayfield helped the Cleveland team win their first playoff game in who knows how many years. Big Ben was balling out last year. Everybody forgets how they started the season."

Last season, Jackson, 24, completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 pass yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Ravens. He also ran for 1,005 yards with seven scores, becoming the first quarterback to eclipse 1,000 yards in back-to-back season.

Mayfield, 26, overcame a slow start to the season and finished with 3,563 yards passing with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Browns.

Burrow, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He threw for 2,688 pass yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury for the Bengals.

The Steelers have some uncertainty at quarterback with Roethlisberger, who will likely have to restructure his contract to remain with the team. Roethlisberger, 39, threw for 3,803 pass yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Schein said that Jackson has the edge when comparing these quarterbacks.

"Jackson is a flat-out stud and the best quarterback in this division, breaking ankles, throwing darts and generally taking breaths away," Schein wrote. "He's a former MVP who will be in the mix for the award every year for the foreseeable future."