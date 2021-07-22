Sports Illustrated home
Lamar Jackson Reports to Training Camp Early

Ravens QB ready to go.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reported to training camp a week early.

Jackson posted a video of himself outside the Ravens practice facility on social media. 

The Ravens rookies officially reported for their first training camp on July 20. The veterans do not have to report until July 27.

The Ravens and Jackson are working on a long-term deal before he is eligible for free agency in 2023. Jackson certainly does not appear to be distracted by the contract situation. 

Jackson will be looking for a deal worth around $40 million or more per season. The Ravens picked up his fifth-year portion that cost the team $23.016 million.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm not really focused on that right now," Jackson said about his contract. "I'm focused on getting me a Super Bowl. I'm focused on getting better. I'm focused on working with my teammates right now. Whatever is put out there, that's what it is. I'm focused on winning right now, trying to bring a Super Bowl here." 

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career.

Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

"Lamar is confident, and Lamar understands what’s important," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I mean, Lamar is going to get … Look what he’s done; he’s going to get paid. He knows that. The question becomes, what’s he going to do? What’s his legacy going to be as a quarterback? That’s what he’s focused on. That’s what’s so great about it. The other thing is a done deal, OK? Is it this number or that number?"

