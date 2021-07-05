Ravens-Raiders Will Be An Intriguing Week 1 Matchup

Previewing the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders opponents, we look today at the Baltimore Ravens.

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven continues to go behind enemy lines and get the latest information on the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming opponents for the 2021 NFL season straight from the source covering them.

The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the 2021 NFL season by hosting 2019 National Football League MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich of Sports Illustrated's Raven Country recently joined Raider Maven's Editor and Publisher, Hondo Carpenter, on the radio. Carpenter was co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE).

Many people around the NFL told Carpenter, if there was one team that needed (wide receiver Julio) Jones, it was the Ravens.

"(Julio) Jones, the price tag was a little bit much for them, and once they drafted Rashod Bateman in this year's draft, Jones went out the window," Karpovich said on the Ravens not going all-in for Julio Jones.

"They're trying to stay young at wide receiver, there's about eight to nine receivers competing for six spots on the roster. So there's really some competition there."

The Ravens did go out and sign Sammy Watkins, the former Kansas City Chief, and drafted Bateman in the first round, 27th overall.

The passing game is the biggest question in Baltimore.

Jackson will be working with two new coaches, who should improve his skills under center, making the right reads and working on his timing.

The Ravens' offensive line will be massive this year. They signed right guard Kevin Zeitler, and former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva to fill in spots after Matt Skura and D.J. Fluker left as free agents. Tackle Orlando Brown was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Still, with Ronnie Stanley returning from injury, it will allow the offensive line time to develop cohesiveness during training camp and by the start of the season.

The Ravens finished last year's season with the highest blitz rate in the NFL. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will be lining up for the Raiders this season, but regardless of his departure, the defense looks solid.

As per the Raiders, the Ravens also faced one of the most significant COVID-19 outbreaks last season, costing them $250,000 in fines.

However, one of the biggest concerns in the NFL and the Ravens facility is getting everyone COVID-19 vaccinated.

Head coach John Harbaugh said over half of the team is vaccinated but will not say who is not vaccinated.

The Ravens decided it would be the players' choice to reveal if they are vaccinated or not.

Jackson is one of the top stars on the Ravens team that will not say if he is vaccinated.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have implemented new guidelines and regulations regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations.

If players are not vaccinated, they will have to deal with the hoops and loops they faced last year, including not being allowed in team facilities and wearing face masks most of the time.

According to Karpovich, the Ravens' floor is 10 wins this season and a one-and-done team in the playoffs. The ceiling for the Raven this season is 13 to 14 wins, winning the AFC championship and putting up a challenge in the Super Bowl.

Regardless of the high expectations for the Ravens, we believe it will be too much for Baltimore, as they start the season with a Primetime game in Sin City with a jam pack Allegiant Stadium that is ready to welcome Raider Nation for the first time.