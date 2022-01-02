Ravens Fall Just Short Against Rams, Playoff Hopes on Life Support

BALTIMORE — On a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line and the Ravens poised to take a commanding lead against the Rams, Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley was penalized for delay of game.

Huntley was then sacked for a 7-yard loss on the next play and the Ravens had to settle for a short field goal by Justin Tucker.

This opened the door for the Rams to escape with a dramatic victory.

Matthew Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with just under a minute remaining that gave the Rams a 20-19 win.

The Ravens (8-8) lost five consecutive games for the first time under coach John Harbaugh and were eliminated from winning the AFC North. Baltimore playoff hopes are still alive but it needs a lot of help to make the postseason.

"Tough loss. We got one game left to try and get it done, to try and make the playoffs," Harbaugh said.

Huntley made his third career start in place of Lamar Jackson, who was sidelined for the third straight week with an ankle injury. Huntley was 20 of 32 for 201 yards with an interception, He also 54 yards rushing on six carries.

Mark Andrews caught six passes for 89 yards and broke the Ravens' all-time record for receiving yards in a season that was originally set by Michael Jackson, who had 1,201 in 1996.

A 46-yard field goal by Tucker extended the Ravens' lead to 16-7 with 4:42 left in the third quarter.

Tucker extended his NFL record of converting at least 30 field goals seven times.

The Rams cut the margin to 16-14 on a 1-yard run by Sony Michel with 12:09 left in the game.

After the Ravens drove to the 4 and took a 5-point lead on Tucker's field goal, but the Rams drove down the field on the ensuing possession.

Los Angeles converted a fourth-and-5 from on a 5-yard pass from Stafford to Beckham that gave the Rams the ball on the 7.

Stafford then found Beckham again for the winner with 57 seconds left. The 2-point conversion failed but Baltimore could not get close enough for the game-winning field goal.

Over their five-game losing streak, the Ravens have lost four games by a total of five points. The Ravens also didn't score an offensive touchdown for the first time in three years.

Stafford completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns. However, Stafford committed three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble.

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman did not play because of an illness.

The Ravens took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when safety Chuck Clark intercepted Matthew Stafford and ran 17 yards for the score. Clark had just missed an interception on the previous drive when he slipped trying to get to the ball.

It was Clark's first career pick-six.

"It felt good, but don't mean nothing if we can't do what we gotta do as a team," Clark said.

Clark managed another interception on the Rams' next possession. The Ravens then put together a 15-play, 91-yard scoring drive capped by a short field goal by Tucker that extended the lead to 10-0 with 3:41 left in the first half.

An interception by Huntley on an underthrown ball to Marquise Brown led to an 18-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

Another 46-yard field goal by Tucker in the final seconds extended the Ravens' lead to 13-7 at the break.