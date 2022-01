BALTIMORE — The Ravens will host the Los Angeles in a key matchup without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is still dealing with an ankle injury.

Here is the test of the inactives.

Rams Inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Cam Akers

S JuJu Hughes

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.