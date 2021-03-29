Ravens Will Face Los Angeles Rams in 17th Regular-Season Game in 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The NFL is moving forward with a 17-game regular-season schedule in 2021.

If the plan is finalized, the Ravens will host the Rams in the extra game based on the formula set by the NFL that has the NFC West playing the AFC North. The Ravens and Rams were both second-place finishers in their divisions so they get matched up.

The other games will consist of the Steelers-Seahawks, Browns-Cardinals and Bengals-49ers.

The Pittsburgh and Seattle game is a rematch of Super Bowl XL with the Steelers winning 21-10. Cincinnati and San Francisco is a rematch of Super Bowl XXIII won by the 49ers 20-16.

The Ravens last played the Rams in 2019 and came away with a dominant 45-6 victory on Monday night. Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes for Baltimore.

Los Angeles completed one of the blockbusters trades of the offseason acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for the first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, a third-round pick in 2021, and quarterback Jared Goff.

With the expanded regular season, teams will only play three preseason games.

The NFL earned the right to implement a 17-game season after the latest collective bargaining agreement was ratified in March 2020. Players earned financial concessions in exchange for the 17-game schedule, including increased minimum salaries as well as a larger salary cap.

The 17th game in 2021 is reportedly expected to be an out-of-conference game. NFC and AFC teams will alternate annually between having nine and eight home games. The 2021 season is also expected to continue with expanded playoffs, keeping last year's 14-team format.

