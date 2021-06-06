Andrews Rates High, No Wide Receivers for Ravens Offensive Player Rankings

The Ravens have several offensive players ranked among the best at their respective positions heading into the 2021 regular season, according to Pro Football Network.

Here's a breakdown of those players.

No. 18. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

Dobbins’ 5.8 yards per carry is the best of anyone on this list. The Ravens’ run scheme certainly helped, but he is a well-rounded runner that can do excellent work outside the tackles or up the middle. Dobbins did an impressive job in protection last year, especially for a rookie. It would be great if Dobbins could get more involved as a receiver, but Lamar Jackson rarely throws to his running backs.

None in the Top 25

No. 5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

After blowing up in 2019, Mark Andrews came back down to earth a little last season. Nevertheless, he makes the top five in our top tight ends for the 2021 NFL season.

Andrews isn’t a high-snap-count player but does have excellent receiving traits. He’s Lamar Jackson’s most trusted receiver and does have 17 touchdown catches over the past two years. Andrews is rarely used in protection but gives the Ravens more than he is often given credit for as a run blocker — which, of course, is extremely important in that offensive scheme.

No. 7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

As one of the more difficult NFL quarterbacks to prepare for, Lamar Jackson again rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2020, notching his first postseason victory in the process. It’s guys like Jackson that are reshaping the way the NFL views dual-threat quarterbacks in 2021.

Since Jackson’s arrival on the scene in 2018, the Baltimore Ravens have been Super Bowl contenders despite falling short. Yes, his 2020 season was not as prolific as 2019, but with some added weaponry, the expectations are for Jackson to make a big jump in his passing prowess — making him nearly impossible to stop.

No. 17. Kevin Zeitler, OG, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens felt the loss of Marshal Yanda’s retirement last year — so much so, they quickly remedied that situation by securing the services of Kevin Zeitler, who has been one of the top guards of this era. Amazingly, this will be his fourth team, three of them in the AFC North. But that shouldn’t be an indication that he is someone that teams grow weary of having on their roster. Zeitler will fit in nicely with the Ravens.

No. 7. Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

With Marshal Yanda retiring before the season and Ronnie Stanley falling to injury in Week 8, Baltimore’s offensive line lost its two best players in a short span. Orlando Brown ably replaced Stanley at left tackle, but the cumulative effect of losing Yanda and Stanley, a prototypical left tackle, was huge. Baltimore will welcome him back.