Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis Joins Pro-Bowl Coaching Staff

Former Ravens linebacker and Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis will join coach Peyton Manning's staff as the defensive coordinator for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Mexico Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Diana Flores will serve as offensive coordinator.

Lewis was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) in the 1996 NFL Draft by Baltimore, where he spent all 17 seasons of his NFL career (1996-2012). In 228 regular-season games, he totaled 1,568 tackles, 118 passes defensed, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries and 19 forced fumbles.

During the 2000 season, he earned his first Defensive Player of the Year award and was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player as the Ravens earned the Super Bowl XXXV title.

In 2012, his final season, Lewis returned from injury and helped lead Baltimore to the Super Bowl XLVII title.

In 2013, he was inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor and in 2018, in his first year of eligibility, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Bringing together an extraordinary coaching staff that combines NFL Legends who have years of Pro Bowl experience with Flag football champions who are the best in the world will ensure this first-ever Pro Bowl Games is incredibly exciting, competitive and entertaining”, said Peter O-Reilly, Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. “What’s particularly special about this year is the elevation of Flag football, not only through the best players in the NFL playing in our AFC vs. NFC Flag games on Sunday but now through the appointment of Vanita Krouch and Diana Flores as our offensive coordinators.

"Having these elite Women’s Flag football players from the U.S. and Mexico as counterparts to Peyton and Eli Manning, Ray Lewis, and Demarcus Ware underscores the global growth of Flag football among women and men.”