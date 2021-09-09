Report: Ravens RB Gus Edwards, CB Marcus Peters Suffer 'Significant' Injuries'

Baltimore has dealt with injuries throughout the preseason.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards had "significant knee injuries" during Thursday's practice, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

This is potentially devastating news to the Ravens as both players were expected to have a significant role this season.

Edwards would be the third running back to suffer a season-ending injury in the past couple of weeks.

J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game against Washington and Justice Hill went down with a torn Achilles.

The Ravens have Ty'Son Williams and Trent Cannon on the active roster. Le'Veon Bell was signed to the practice squad this week and could be an option for the regular-season opener against the Raiders.

Even before the injuries, Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not rule out activating Bell for the opener in Las Vegas.

"I think there's a chance. That's a possibility with the new rules," Harbaugh said.

This past season, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role this season.

The loss of Peters is also significant. Last season, he tied for the NFL’s third-most takeaways — four Interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Ravens’ secondary as the second-best in the league behind the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens do have depth in the secondary but they will be hard-pressed to replace Peters' production.