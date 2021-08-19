Running Back Ty'Son Williams Pushing for Ravens Roster Spot

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ty'Son Williams is the type of downhill runner that fits perfectly into the Ravens ground attack.

He has emerged as a viable candidate to make the final roster, challenging Justice Hill as the team's third running back.

“Ty’Son showed that last year in training camp, and he’s just continued it this year in training camp," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, he’s done really well. Like you said … You just said it, that’s what he is. Hopefully, he can continue. I think he will be able to. He’s looking good.”

Williams led all of the running backs with 41 yards on 10 carries in a 17-14 victory over the Saints in the first preseason game. He also had five receptions for 23 yards.

"I think we’re keeping things kind of simple right now, but even with that, I feel like we still didn’t have a problem moving the ball," Williams said. "Let’s just continue to build, and hopefully we’ll continue to create momentum on offense.”

Williams, 6-feet, 220 pounds, originally signed with Baltimore as a rookie free agent in August 2020. He signed a Reserve/Future contract in January.

The roster spot could come down to Williams' ability to help in pass protection and contribute on special teams.

Hill has been one of the Ravens' better players on special teams and is also adept at blocking. He's also been solid carrying the ball third down.

Hill had 8 yards on five carries against the Saints.

“[Hill] has a great start with his understanding of pass protection – that’s never wavered," Ravens running backs Coach Craig Ver Steeg said. "So, that allows him to play on a lot more downs. He probably has to take the next step in his downhill game, but he knows that. There were plays last year where that was widely available, too. It’s not like he doesn’t have that, he’s just more of the space player.

"That’s OK. You know the sharp knife you have, let’s keep that really sharp, and let’s develop some of the other things."

This battle will continue throughout the preseason.