Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Pernell McPhee

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens re-signed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee just two days after he was cut from the final 53-man roster.

McPhee initially agreed to a new deal in March.

He takes the final spot on the 53-man roster.

"I'm hoping the Ravens can retain all of them, but free agency can get crazy, unpredictable," McPhee said at the time. "But one thing you have to understand. When you're playing with guys who have been in the organization and who understand your system, it makes a difference. You want to keep those guys because they know how to play like a Raven."

In 2019, McPhee was second on the team with three sacks before his season was cut short because of a triceps injury he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20. McPhee bounced back from that injury and had a solid season, finishing with 34 tackles three sacks and 15 quarterback hits last season.

He also embraced a leadership role with some of the younger players.

"Pernell, he set the edge," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "He was a physical force out there. He was a dominating presence; setting the edge and then coming off blocks and making tackles off the edge. I thought Pernell had his best game of the year, along with a lot of other guys."

McPhee was originally selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He had a breakout season in 2014 with 7.5 sacks.

That performance led to a lucrative deal in Chicago where his production began to tail off. He had six sacks in 2015, four in both 2016 and 2017 and none in 2018 for the Redskins.