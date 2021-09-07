Ravens Reach Extension With Tight End Mark Andrews

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens reached a four-year extension with Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, the team announced.

The deal is worth $56 million and makes Andrews the highest-paid tight end in the NFL over that span, according to multiple reports.

“We are thrilled to announce a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on his birthday,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He's competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family – and happy birthday.”

Andrews was slated to become a free agent after this season.

Andrews is one of six tight ends in NFL history with at least 2,000 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in his first three seasons, according to NFL Research.

Andrews' preference was to stay in Baltimore.

“I think for me, how I approach every offseason is I just try to get better and better," Andrews said. "I try not to worry about the things that are not in my control. I love Baltimore. I love being here. I love playing here. I want to be here for the rest of my life, man. This is home for me. So, that’s where I’m at. I’m just going to, as a player, be the best player that I can be for this team. I know as a team that we all have a certain goal."

Andrews was recently ranked as the sixth-best tight end in the league by Pro Football Focus. Andrews was ranked behind top-rated Travis Kelce (Kanas City), George Kittle (San Francisco), Darren Waller (Las Vegas), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta) and Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia).

Andrews took over the starting job at tight end as a rookie and has become one of the team's most valuable players.

Last season, Andrews had a team-high 58 receptions for 701 yards with seven touchdowns.

Here are several notes about the 6-5, 256-pound Andrews:

Entering his fourth NFL season, Andrews, 26, has played in 45 career games, recording 156 receptions for 2,105 yards (13.5 avg.) and 20 touchdowns.

A 2019 Pro Bowler, Andrews was originally a 2018 third-round draft pick (86th overall) by Baltimore.

In 2020, Andrews recorded 58 receptions for 701 yards and seven receiving touchdowns for the NFL’s seventh-best scoring offense (29.3 ppg). He became the first tight end in Ravens’ history to produce multiple seasons (2019-20) with at least 700 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Since 2019, Andrews’ 17 receiving touchdowns are the most among NFL tight ends and tie DK Metcalf (Seattle) for the league's eighth most overall. Andrews’ 11 red zone touchdown receptions during this span are tied with Travis Kelce (Kansas City) for the most by an NFL tight end.

En route to earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019, Andrews finished with team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10), helping Baltimore produce the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense (33.2 ppg). His 10 touchdown catches are a single-season franchise record by a tight end.

In 2019, Andrews’ 10 receiving touchdowns tied (Cooper Kupp; Los Angeles Rams) for second in the NFL and ranked first among all tight ends.