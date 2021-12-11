Ravens Ready to Make Adjustments in Secondary

Baltimore's depth will be tested over the next several weeks.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens secondary has been ravaged with injuries.

They suffered another major blow when starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle Week 13 against the Steelers.

Marcus Peters, the Ravens' other starting cornerback, was lost for the season with a knee injury in training camp.

Starting safety DeShon Elliott is also out for the year with a pectoral/biceps injury he suffered last month.

Baltimore has Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Anthony Averett, Chris Westry, and Robert Jackson on the 52-man roster. Kevon Seymour was also be activated from the COVID-19 reserve list this week.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said all of those players are prepared to move around and make the necessary adjustments over the final stretch of the season starting this week against the Cleveland Browns.

"Brandon Stephens can go to corner, too, and we bring other safeties in the game. But the corners have to play inside and outside, those who do," Harbaugh said. "Some of them are strictly outside. Some can play both. Some are strictly inside. It’s a lot of young guys now. They’ve been practicing well, and we’ll see how they play. I’m very confident they’re going to play well. I know they’re going to play fast and hard. They get coached every day. They practice every day. They’re prepared. Let’s go play some ball.”

The loss of Humprhey is particularly devastating. Although Humphrey has played inconsistently this season by his standards, he is still Baltimore's best defensive back.

Humphrey was injured trying to tackle Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play.

Humphrey is a two-time Pro Bowler and had 58 tackles, one interception and 13 passes defended on the season.

“I think that time is too short to have an emotional hangover, and that’s the old … Everybody has got problems in this league," Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "But the funnel gets so small by the time that they get to this building – of all our guys in personnel and everything else … We have guys that can play, so we’re going to go play."