Ravens Ready to Tackle Familiar Foe in Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had memorable performances against Baker Mayfield while he was with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons.

Now, Mayfield will make his first start against Baltimore as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens have a comprehensive scouting report on Mayfield, but he also knows some of their tendencies even with a new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald running the show.

"I’m sure it helps him," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about the matchup. "He’s had a history with us, as well. So, [I have] a lot of respect for Baker Mayfield. We’ve had some incredible battles with him when he was with the Browns – some great games. We know what he’s capable of doing, we understand his strengths as a quarterback, and we’re going to have to do everything we can do to stop those things.”

Mayfield was named the starter against the Ravens after P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain in a 25-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. Walker still managed to play the entire game.

Mayfield was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft. He spent four seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft selection.

Mayfield has gone 3-5 record against the Ravens with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions over his career.

This season, Mayfield has thrown for 1,117 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions for a 78.1 quarterback rating. He started the first five games this season before being sidelined with an ankle injury.

He'll look to turn things around against the Ravens and that could be an arduous task for him and the struggling Panthers.