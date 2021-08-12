Ravens Release First Depth Chart for 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens released their first depth chart for 2021 heading into the preseason game against the Saints and there were a couple of surprises.

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson is obviously the starter with Trace McSorley listed as No. 2 and then Tyler Huntley.

Running back: As expected J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both listed atop the chart followed by Justice Hill.

Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins and Marquise Brown are the starters with Devin Duvrenay and Rashod Bateman ranked as the main backups. James Proche and Miles Boykin are listed as third on the depth chart.

Tight end/fullback: No surprises — Mark Andrews and Pat Ricard get the nod as starters.

Offensive line: Ronnie Stanley, left tackle; Ben Powers, left guard; Bradley Bozeman, center; Kevin Zeitler, right guard; and Alejandro Villanueva, right tackle. Trystan Colon is listed as the main backup at center. Rookie Ben Cleveland is third on the depth chart at left guard behind Patrick Mekari. Tyre Phillips is the main backup to Stanley.

Defense

Defensive line: Defensive tackle Calais Campbell; nose tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Derek Wolfe. Justin Madubuike, Justin Ellis, and Broderick Washington are the main backups.

Rush: Pernell McPhee is the starter ahead of newly signed Justin Houston.

Middle linebacker: Patrick Queen ahead of Chris Board.

Weakside linebacker: Malik Harrison gets the nod atop the depth chart ahead of LJ Fort.

Strongside linebacker: Tyus Bowser ahead of Odafe Oweh, Aaron Adeoye and Daelin Hayes.

Left cornerback: Marcus Peters (starter), Jimmy Smith and Khalil Dorsey.

Right cornerback: Marlon Humphrey (starter), Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. Chris Westry and Shaun Wade are listed as fourth.

Free safety: DeShon Elliott (starter), Jordan Richards, Brandon Stephens and Ar'Darius Washington, who has a nose for the football but needs to get stronger in coverage.

Strong safety: Chuck Clark (starter), Anthony Levine Sr. and Geno Stone.

Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker.

Punter: Sam Koch.

Long snapper: Nick Moore.

Kickoff returner: Devin Duvernay, Justice Hill and Khalil Dorsey.

Punt returner: Devin Duvernay/James Proche and Tylan Wallace.