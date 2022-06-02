Ravens Release Preseason Schedule

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens’ 2022 preseason schedule has been finalized.

Baltimore’s preseason Week 3 game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Washington Commanders has moved to 7 p.m. The game was previously scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m.

The Ravens will host the Tennessee Titans in preseason Week 1 before traveling to Arizona for a nationally-televised contest (preseason Week 2) with the Cardinals. Baltimore opens regular season play at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets (Sept. 11).

Dating back to 2016, the Ravens have won 20 consecutive preseason games. The team did not have any preseason games in 2020.

2022 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug. 11

TENNESSEE TITANS

M&T BANK STADIUM

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

at Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium

8 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, Aug. 27

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

M&T BANK STADIUM

7 p.m.