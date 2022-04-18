Ravens Release Wide Receiver Miles Boykin, Sign 4 Others

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens released wide receiver, Miles Boykin, after not being able to find a suitable trade partner.

Boykin had a limited role with the Ravens since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft from Notre Dame.

Last season, Boykin was hampered by an early injury and played primarily on special teams over eight games, totaling a career-high 144 snaps. He managed just one reception for 6 yards on offense.

He had a career-high four touchdown receptions in 2020. Boykin had 33 catches for 470 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in his three seasons in Baltimore.

The Ravens are bullish on their young group of wide receivers and want to give those players more opportunities with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Boykin has solid size — 6-foot-4, 220 pounds — and is a good blocker. He had an impressive combine before his rookie year and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash.

There was some talk about moving Boykin to tight end but coach John Harbaugh never appeared to be sold with that idea.

The Ravens created $2.54 million of salary-cap space by releasing Boykin.

In other news, Baltimore signed four of their exclusive rights free agents — quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon, inside linebacker Kristian Welch and long snapper Nick Moore. All four of those players could have more critical roles next season.