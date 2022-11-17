Ravens Remaining Schedule Could Be Deceivingly Tough

OWINGS MILLS. Md.— The Ravens have a favorable schedule over the second half of the season.

But in the NFL, anything can happen and these upcoming games can be deceivingly tough.

Here are the matchups.

Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

Why It's a Potentially Tough Game: The Panthers are still alive in the playoff race despite their poor record. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, is trying to resurrect his career and a win against the Ravens would be huge for him.

Week 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Why It's a Potentially Tough Game: The Ravens historically have not played well against the Jaguars and are 10-12 against them all-time. Baltimore is also just 3-7 when playing in Jacksonville/London.

Week 13 vs. Broncos (3-6)

Why It's a Potentially Tough Game: The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, allowing the fewest points per game (16.6 per game) and ranking second in yards allowed (290.4). The problem is the offense can't score points. The Ravens might have to prepare for a slugfest.

Week 14 at Steelers (3-6)

Why It's a Potentially Tough Game: This is a rivalry game where the teams throw out the records. The Steelers and Ravens games are almost always close and this matchup likely will be no exception. Pittsburgh's defense is also starting to play at a high level.

Week 15 at Browns (3-6)

Why It's a Potentially Tough Game: Quarterback DeShaun Watson is expected to play in this game, which could rejuvenate the Browns' offense. The Ravens can't afford to slip in the AFC North, especially with the Bengals on their heels. Cleveland played the Ravens tough at M&T Bank Stadium before losing 23-20 in Week 7.

Week 16 vs. Falcons (4-6)

Why It's a Potentially Tough Game: The Falcons are still in the playoff hunt and quarterback Marcus Mariota has a familiarity with playing against the Ravens.

Week 17 vs. Steelers (3-6)

Why It's a Potentially Tough Game: The teams play again in less than a month. Adjustments will be key. The Steelers will also have the opportunity to potentially play spoiler to the Ravens division crown or playoff hopes. Pittsburgh will embrace that role.

Week 18 at Bengals (5-4)

Why It's a Potentially Tough Game: This game could decide the AFC North. The Bengals are still a dangerous team, especially with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the lineup. The Bengals will also be looking to avenge a 19-17 loss to the Ravens in Week 5.