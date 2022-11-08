Skip to main content

Ravens Report Card for Week 9 Win Over Saints

Baltimore Ravens had a dominant performance in New Orleans.

The Ravens improved to 6-3 with a dominant 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson was 12 of 22 for 133 yards with a touchdown and endured three sacks. He also ran for 82 yards and moved past Steve Young for fifth on the all-time rushing list by quarterbacks. Jackson did miss a couple of wide-open receivers that could have led to points. Overall, though, he was a difference-maker... again. Grade: B

Running backs — Kenyan Drake ran hard and found holes, finishing with 93 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns.  Fullback Patrick Ricard was solid in short yardage situations. Justice Hill had 11 yards on 4 carries. The Saints were determined to stop the run, but the Ravens still managed 188 yards. Grade: B+

Wide receivers — Jackson did a good job spreading the ball around. Ten players caught passes, but no one had more than two receptions. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely led the team with one catch for a 24-yard touchdown, but he also had a couple of drops. Grade: B- 

Offensive line — The Ravens did a good job pulling, which created opportunities in the run game. The pass protection was mostly solid. The line did have some timing issues that caused Jackson to get frustrated and slam the football to the turf. Overall, this group was physical. Grade: B 

Defense

Defensive line — The Ravens held New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara to 30 yards on nine carries. Calais Campbell managed a jarring sack. Justin Madubuike knocked a pass down at the line of scrimmage and nose tackle Travis Jones gets better each week. Grade: A

Linebackers — Justin Houston had 2.5 sacks and an interception. The addition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith paid immediate dividends and he had five tackles. Patrick Queen (5 tackles) keeps stacking good games. Tyus Bowser returned to the lineup and had a key hurry. Grade: A

Secondary — The Ravens had an odd play in the fourth quarter when Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark allowed Saints tight end Juwan Johnson to run past them for a 41-yard touchdown because they thought he stepped out of bounds. It was the only blemish on an otherwise stellar night for the Ravens' defense. Marlon Humphrey earned his first sack and had a team-high 7 tackles. Quarterback Andy Dalton was 19 of 29 for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception. Rookie Kyle Hamilton played well. Grade: C+

Special Teams

Justin Tucker converted field goal attempts from 32 and 41 yards. Jordan Stout had four punts for an average of 48.3 yards. Specialist Devin Duvernay didn’t have a kickoff or punt return but coverage was solid. Grade: A

Coaching 

The Ravens have won three consecutive games and appear to be hitting their stride. The defense has gotten better after some early hiccups and the team is back to dominating teams by running the football. Grade: A

