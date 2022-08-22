Ravens Report Card Vs. Cardinals

BALTIMORE — The Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to an NFL-record 22 games with a 24-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's the Report Card.

Offense

Quarterbacks: Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had another solid game and completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Anthony Brown threw for a pair of touchdowns with an interception.

Grade: A-

Running Backs: Sixth-round pick Tyler Badie led the team with 34 yards on 12 carries. He also caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brown that boosted the lead to 17-3. Overall, the Ravens ran for 75 yards on 26 carries (2.9 ypc)

Grade: B-

Wide Receivers: Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards with a touchdown. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Raleigh Webb had two receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Ravens wideouts had 220 yards receiving.

Grade: A

Offensive Line: Ben Powers, who is expected to start at left guard, played at center and right guard. Rookie Daniel Faalele started at right tackle. Tyre Phillips starts at left guard and had two penalties in the second quarter. Trystan Colon also saw some action at center. Overall, this group played well and allowed one sack

Grade: B

Defense

Linebackers: Malik Harrison had one of his better games and was second on the team with five tackles and managed a half-sack. He also had a tackle on special teams. The other starters at linebacker were Steven Means (2 tackles) and Kristian Welch (3 tackles) and both held up well. Chuck Wiley had a sack.

Grade: B

Defensive Line. The Cardinals had just 55 yards rushing. This defensive group was also able to get pressure on the quarterback. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones left in the second half with a hyperextended knee. Isaiah Mack had a solid game and created matchup problems. He finished with three tackles. Aaron Crawford, who spent last year on injured reserve, had two tackles and did a good job handling the Cardinals' offensive line.

Grade: B

Secondary: First-round pick Kyle Hamilton saved a touchdown by breaking up a pass in the end zone. Damarion Williams, a cornerback taken in the fourth round, had an interception. Brandon Stephens had a couple of penalties, including a 37-yard infraction for pass interference. However, Stephens led the team with six tackles. Kyle Fuller also had an interception.

Grade: A-

Special Teams: Rookie Jordan Stout averaged 51.3 yards on three punts. He also converted an extra point. Justin Tucker converted his only field-goal attempt. The Ravens did allow 98 yards on three punt returns and 135 yards on five kick-off returns.

Grade: B-