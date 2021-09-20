Ravens Report Card Vs. Chiefs

BALTIMORE — The Ravens improved to 1-1 on the season with a spirited 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Here's their report card.

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson put on quite a show again and had one of the best games of his career. Jackson threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to Tyrann Mathieu on the game's first possession. Jackson more than made up for those miscues and put the Ravens on his back again. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown. Jackson also ran for 107 yards with two scores. On a 4th and 1 with a minute left, Jackson ran for the game-winning first down. It was an unbelievable performance. Grade A

Running Backs — The Ravens running attack is as dangerous as ever. Devonta Freeman's first carry went for 31 yards. Latavius Murray (9 carries, 36 yards, 1 touchdown) brings another dimension to the Ravens’ style of offense with his punishing style of play. Ty' Son Williams had 77 yards on 13 carries (5.9 ypc). Overall, the Ravens finished with 251 yards rushing and that's usually enough to win a game. Grade: B+

Wide Receivers — Marquise Brown continues to make plays and is showing that he is a true No. 1 wide receiver. Brown finished with 6 receptions for 113 yards with a touchdown. His route running has improved and so has his ability to get yards after a catch. Mark Andrews had five catches for 55 yards and Sammy Watkins finished with seven receptions for 44 yards. Grade: A-

Offensive Line — Alejandro Villanueva looks better at left tackle despite a couple of penalties. Patrick Mekari did well at the right tackle, Kevin Zeitler, Ben Powers and Bradley Bozeman also played well in the face of adversity. Jackson was sacked once. Grade: B+

Defense

Defensive Line — Justin Madubuike had one of his best games. Calais Campbell had a solid game and nose tackle Brandon Williams was stout at stopping the run. The Chiefs had 62 yards on 18 carries (3.4 ypc). Defensive tackle Justin Ellis also flashed. This group does need to get more pressure on the quarterback. Grade: B-

Linebackers — Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has played two NFL games and has made a major impact on both of them. He forced a key interception and had a fumble recovery that directly led to the win. Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison still need to improve in coverage. Queen also missed a few tackles. Justin Houston was solid. Grade B-

Secondary — Baltimore defense gave up 491 yards to the Raiders in Week 1. The Ravens allowed 405 yards to the Chiefs. The Ravens defenders are not making key stops and it's a challenge that needs to be corrected quickly. Baltimore also struggled to make open-field tackles. The Ravens secondary is decimated with injuries so they to make adjustments with their available players. DeShon Eliott had to leave this game with a concussion. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 31 passes for 343 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Grade: D

Special Teams — Justin Tucker made a 35-yard field goal. Coverage was solid. The Ravens do need to get more production out of returner Devin Duvernay. Grade: B

Coaching — John Harbaugh inspired his team to victory, Greg Roman had a solid game plan for the offense. Don Martindale's defense made a stop when the team need it most. Grade: A