    •
    December 20, 2021
    Ravens Report Card Vs. Packers

    Baltimore falls just short for third straight week.
    BALTIMORE — The Ravens failed to convert a key 2-point conversion and lost to the Packers 31-30, extending their losing streak to a season-high three games.

    Here's their Report Card:

    Offense

    Quarterback — Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was playing for the sidelined Lamar Jackson, played effectively and he was able to keep pace with his counterpart and future Hall-of-Famer, Aaron Rodgers. Huntley was 28 of 40 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He also ran for two scores. Grade: A

    Running Backs — Baltimore finished with 143 yards rushing. Devonta Freeman (22 yards) and Latavius Murray (48 yards) both ran hard and picked up key first downs. The Ravens missed Pat Ricard, who was sidelined for the second straight week with a back and knee injury. Grade: C+

    Wide Receivers/Tight Ends — Mark Andrews caught 10 passes for 136 yards with two touchdowns. He became the first tight end in franchise history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Marquise Brown caught 10 of 13 targets for 43 yards. Huntley did a solid job spreading the ball around as eight players caught passes. Grade: B+

    Offensive Line — Huntley was only sacked once for 0 yards. Right tackle Tyre Phillips left with a knee injury with 55 seconds left in the first half and did not return. Right guard Kevin Zeitler and center Bradley Bozeman were solid. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva had one of his best games. Grade B

    Defense

    Defensive Line — Defensive end Calais Campbell missed the game with a thigh injury. The Packers still only managed 96 yards on the ground on 26 carries. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike had a key sack. Fellow tackles Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington also played well. Grade: B

    Linebackers — Inside linebackers Josh Bynes in the middle and Patrick Queen hustled all over the field. Outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser combined for a sack. This unit was tested throughout the game and held up well. Grade: B

    Secondary — The Ravens were missing all of their starters and were down to just four healthy cornerbacks when Tavon Young left with a concussion. There was a questionable pass interference penalty against Baltimore that helped change the outcome of this game. Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns. Grade: C

    Special Teams

    Justin Tucker converted a 38-yard field goal and made all of the extra points. Devin Duvernay returned four kickoffs for 105 yards. Sam Koch punted once for 42 yards. Grade: B

    Coaching

    John Harbaugh is being second-guessed against for going for the win on a 2-point conversion at the end of the game. Huntley threw an incomplete pass to Andrews and the Ravens lost. The Ravens had a solid game and played remarkably well considering the injuries. Grade: B

