Ravens Report Card Vs. Panthers

The Ravens extended their winning streak to 19 games in the preseason with a 20-3 victory over Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21.

Here's their report card

Offense

Quarterbacks: Tyler Huntley started slowly but eventually got into a rhythm. He threw a costly interception in his own territory on the first drive. Huntley was also stopped for no gain on a read-option when the Ravens were pinned in their own territory. Huntley did manage to complete 15 of his last 16 passes in the first half after starting 0-for-4. Overall, Huntley was 24 of 34 with 187 yards and an interception (71.6 rating). He's making just enough plays to hold down the main backup job.

Grade: C+

Running Backs: With Justice Hill out with an ankle injury, a pair of young players — Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary — continued to make bids to make the team as the third-string running back. Williams had 47 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. McCrary finished with 64 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Gus Edwards had four carries for 28 yards, while J.K. Dobbins had eight yards on four carries.

Grade: B

Wide Receivers: Tylan Wallace had two receptions for 36 yards, but dropped a pass in the end zone. Tight end John Oliver was targeted 10 times and had seven catches for 50 yards but lost a fumble. Overall, the Ravens had 10 players make at least one reception.

Grade: C

Offensive Line: Ben Powers got the start at left guard, while Patrick Mekari started at left tackle. The other three linemen are the projected starters — center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle, Andrew Villanueva. This unit did not allow a sack and the Ravens ran for 168 yards on 41 carries.

Grade: B-

Defense

Defensive Line: Justin Madubuike did a solid job running to the football. Overall, the defensive line got solid penetration. The Jaguars ran for just 33 yards on 17 carries.

Grade: A

Linebackers: Patrick Queen was stellar in coverage again and made plays all over the field. Fellow inside linebacker Malik Harrison finished with four tackles. Jaylon Ferguson also flashed in run and pass coverage. Outside linebacker Chris Smith continues to flash and he had a sack on third down that forced the Panthers to punt. Rookie Daelin Hayes had another solid game with pressure on the quarterback.

Grade: A

Secondary: The Ravens defense had a huge goal-line stand in the first quarter. Safety DeShon Elliott had a big stop after shrugging off the block by a fullback. Elliott finished with a sack and two tackles for a loss. Three Panthers quarterbacks combined to go 13 of 24 for 168 yards.

Grade: A

Special Teams: Backup kicker Jake Verity converted a 44-yard field goal extended the Ravens' lead to 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Verity is 3-for-3 in the preseason, hitting from 42, 53 and 44 yards. He will likely be picked up by another team this season. Punter Sam Kock did a solid job flipping the field. James Proche returned two punts for 18 yards. This group did not commit a penalty.

Grade: A